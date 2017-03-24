Reports: Real Madrid close to completing stunning £150 million swoop for Premier League duo

Real Madrid have been behind the duo for a while now, and this summer they may just get their men

What’s the story?

Real Madrid’s nuovo ‘Galactico’ phase is all set to begin with two major acquisitions from Chelsea. The Belgians Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are on Florentino Perez’s hitlist, and as per reputed journalist Sid Lowe, Madrid have already prepared a strategy that can help force through the deals. Although Courtois stated publicly that he isn’t interested in moving, Perez and co. are confident of luring him back to the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, Hazard had earlier said –

“If I ever leave, it’ll be after winning a championship,” he said. “You need to go out on a high so that people remember you for the right reasons.”

Well, that appears sewed up this season already and Madrid will be eager to bring the Belgian to the first team.

In case you didn’t know

After suffering a dip in form the past season, Eden Hazard looks like he’s back to his leaving-everyone-on-their-backside best and is a front-runner for the PFA Player of the Year award this season. He’s backed his dribbling with goals (he has 11 of them this season already) and it’s quite understandable that Real Madrid have renewed their interest.

Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer, as is Florentino Perez, and it appears that the interest is becoming more concrete as the transfer window approaches. Madrid, of course, have had a reduction in their transfer window ban and will be looking to splash big this summer.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are willing to part-fund the deal with a player exchange with Alvaro Morata the player being offered from Madrid’s side. Morata’s lack of game time with Madrid, and his stated interest in playing in the Premier League would well smoothen the deal – and of course, there is the added incentive of Chelsea’s Antonio Conte being a huge fan of the Spanish forward, who he managed during his time at Juventus. Madrid believe that Hazard is interested, and they are fully confident they can convince Courtois to move.

On an unrelated note, James Rodriguez may also be part of the exodus from Madrid this summer.

What next?

Florentino Perez is up for re-election this year, and although he is almost assured of getting reinstated to the post of President he will look to get into his new term with a bang. Madrid have already stated the presence of BBC – Bale, Benzema, Cristiano – would not be an impediment for the signing of the Belgian and they are confident of squeezing all their superstars into the starting XI.

Author’s Take

Hazard would be a superb addition for Madrid – as he would be for any team, but there is always the doubt that Madrid may become too top heavy. The current squad has a nice balance to it and adding Hazard on top of BBC may not be the best way to go ahead, unless of course one of BBC is leaving as well. Meanwhile, Keylor Navas’ form may have dipped a touch this year but the Costa Rican is a class goalkeeper and I’m not sure Thibaut Courtois is that big of an upgrade on him.