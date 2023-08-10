Real Madrid summer signing to miss 6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery: Reports

Real Madrid summer signing Arda Guler is set to be out of action for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, according to Madrid Zone.

Guler, 18, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on a €20 million move from Fenerbahce, signing a six-year contract with the Madrid giants. Touted as a generational midfielder, the Turkish teenager, though, will have to wait for his club debut as he sustained an injury while on training during Madrid's pre-season tour.

As reported by Marca, Guler suffered a "partial tear of the internal meniscus in his right knee", for which surgery was recommended by specialists. After an extensive consultation with Madrid's medical team as well as that of the Turkish national team, Madrid decided that surgery would be the best course of action for Guler.

Madrid Zone has tweeted that Guler will be out of action for six weeks following his successful knee surgery.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had previously said about the teenager's injury:

“Arda Guler has a knee problem, and, hopefully, he can get it sorted out in Madrid. It was better for him to go to Madrid to follow an individual programme.”

The attacking midfielder had a breakout campaign with Fenerbahce last season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions.

How did Real Madrid perform in pre-season ahead of 2023-24 campaign?

Real Madrid

Real Madrid headed to the US for their pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Coming off a rather disappointing 2022-23 season, where they failed to defend their La Liga or UEFA Champions League titles, Madrid commenced their preparations for the new season with a 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on July 24.

Three days later, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. beat Manchester United 2-0 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, before getting humbled 3-0 by their El Clasico rivals Barcelona on July 29 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Los Blancos ended their pre-season tour with a 3-1 defeat to Juventus five days later at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Madrid open their 2023-24 season with a La Liga clash at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 12).