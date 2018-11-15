×
Real Madrid prepare massive swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign superstar in January, and more transfer news - 15th November 2018 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
15 Nov 2018, 19:11 IST

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is reportedly set to make a massive swoop!
Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is reportedly set to make a massive swoop!

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. We're halfway through November and the transfer rumours really are beginning to pile up. Hordes of rumours, news and updates have been making the rounds and today has been no different.

Today's top rumours feature the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United, among others.

With plenty of rumours being generated all across the world, here is a look at the top transfer stories, rumours and news for the day: 

Manchester United have a 70% chance of signing Jerome Boateng

Manchester United have reportedly remained interested in Jerome Boateng, and could finally get their man
Manchester United have reportedly remained interested in Jerome Boateng, and could finally get their man

Bayern Munich have endured a relatively underwhelming start to the season, as they currently sit 5th on the Bundesliga table, 7 points adrift of league-leaders, Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern's defeat to Dortmund this past weekend only exacerbated their situation and the Bavarian giants are understood to be eyeing a massive overhaul in the summer, in a bid to fix internal problems.

As such, a number of key figures from the current Bayern team could be shown the door in the summer. According to reports from Sport Witness and Bleacher Report, defender Jerome Boateng could be one of the first players to be sold by the club.

Boateng is undeniably approaching the twilight of his career and hasn't been as effective as he has been in the past. According to the reports, Manchester United, who were keen on signing Boateng earlier in the summer, allegedly remain interested in the German defender.

As things stand, the Red Devils, who are desperately in need of a quality centre-back, reportedly hold a 70% chance of successfully signing the 30-year-old centre-back.

However, it is unclear whether Manchester United will continue to pursue Boateng, or prefer to chase a younger defender. 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
