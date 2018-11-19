Real Madrid to beat Barcelona to sign Brazilian attacker, Barcelona to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to world-record signing and more: Transfer Round-up, November 19 2018

Florentino Perez and Ernesto Valverde are looking to make some changes to their sides in January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. It's only a matter of weeks now before the winter transfer window swings open. Club football has come to a brief pause courtesy the international break but the rumour mill knows no quiet days.

The transfer window will open in January and will afford the clubs an opportunity not only to plug the leaks but also to cut their wage bills. As the new season is still settling into a shape, teams that have been off pace could head into the market to bolster their ranks and give themselves a better chance in the latter half of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the top transfer stories that made headlines on 19th November 2018.

Everton plotting to sign Marcos Rojo from Manchester United for £18 million

According to Metro, Everton have opened talks with out of favour Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo as they expect to sign him in January. Rojo signed a new contract at United in March but going by the way things have panned out so far this season, it looks more like an attempt from the part of the Red Devils to insure their initial investment in the Argentine.

Everton were linked with Marcos Rojo in the summer as well but pulled out of the race after landing Yerry Mina. Rojo is yet to feature for Manchester United this season and it is unlikely that he will want to extend his stay beyond the winter transfer window.

Everton have been playing with the defensive duo of Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma. However, Marcos Silva is not confident of keeping Zouma on Everton's payroll as the Chelsea loanee is tipped to head back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

As a result, the Toffees are in the market for a centre-back who has experience in the Premier League and thus could waste no time settling down.

