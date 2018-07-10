Real Madrid to make Bale + Varane + cash offer for Ronaldo's replacement, Chelsea want Jorginho and more: Transfer round-up, July 10, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 27.90K // 10 Jul 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pawns for a greater move?

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 10, 2018:

Premier League

Where will Jorginho go?

Chelsea looking to hijack Manchester City's move for Jorginho

Manchester Evening News have reported that talks between the Premier League champions and Napoli have reached an impasse in the past few days regarding the transfer of Jorginho. It is believed that Napoli are trying to squeeze as high a transfer fee from the deep-lying playmaker as possible.

Personal terms have already been agreed upon with Jorginho reportedly setting his sights on playing under Pep Guardiola. He has not been included in Napoli's preseason squad and the club have already signed his replacement in the form of Fabian Ruiz. The Partenopei are holding out for a sum of over £50 million.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri who is on his way to Chelsea has reportedly instructed his new club to make a move for Jorginho. The Blues are looking to outbid City for the 26-year-old. If Napoli proceed further with Chelsea, City are then supposed to make a move for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic.

Newcastle United reject West Ham's bid for Jamal Lascelles

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United have rejected an opening bid from the Hammers for club captain Jamal Lascelles. It is reported that West Ham had submitted a bid of £20 million, rising to £25 million with bonuses and add-ons for the centre back.

But Newcastle have made their stance known and have told West Ham that Lascelles is not for sale this summer. Everton are also being linked with the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, Lascelles reported back for training for the Magpies on Friday. He made 33 league appearances for Newcastle last season.