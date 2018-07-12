Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo urges Juventus to swoop for Los Blancos superstar, and more - 12th July 2018

Ronaldo is wasting no time to get what he wants at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Marcelo at Juventus

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded his new club Juventus to swoop for his now former-teammate Marcelo from Real Madrid. Just days after signing for the Old Lady in a deal worth around £105 million, Ronaldo is already laying down the lawn in his new surroundings and has reportedly identified Marcelo as a potential target who can accompany him to Italy.

The duo have shared a close relationship during Ronaldo's tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is rumoured that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants a re-union with the Brazilian in a partnership that can work wonders for the Serie A champions.

If the reports are to be believed, Ronaldo has already spoken to club president Andrea Agnelli over the prospects of the deal and they strongly believe that they can tempt the La Liga giants with a commendable offer.

However, Real's lack of options at left-back could mean that they might just have to go overboard with an audacious offer especially considering the fact that Marcelo has a €180 million release clause attached to his contract that runs until 2022.

In spite of all that, Juventus believe that they can possibly offload Alex Sandro, who is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and recoup a hefty sum that can help the fund a dream re-union for Ronaldo in Turin.

Neymar set to snub Real Madrid

Neymar looks set to continue with the Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has finally made a decision on his future and is set to snub Real Madrid, talkSPORT reports. The Brazilian, who became the world's most expensive signing last summer when he joined PSG from Barcelona, has been touted as the primary candidate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo ever since his departure but it now seems like the saga has a taken a shocking u-turn that could see the player remain at the Parc des Princes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar's decision to stay put in France came after news broke about Ronaldo's departure. The report suggests that the winger wanted to play alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before eventually taking up the mantle himself.

The departure of Zinedine Zidane is also believed to be one of the reasons behind Neymar's shocking decision to snub the European champions, who will now turn their attention to other possible candidates.

However, it is also understood that the winger is excited to play under newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, who has reportedly talked him through his attacking philosophy. Furthermore, the player has been reportedly offered a number of high-profile signings that could help PSG establish themselves as a powerhouse in Europe next season.

Achraf Hakimi joins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Hakimi joins the Bundesliga outfit in search of better opportunities

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi in a season-long loan deal with immediate effect, the club confirmed through their official website.

Hakimi, who joined Real Madrid back in 2006, was promoted to the reserve team in 2016 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season after he made nine appearances in the league and two more in the Los Blancos' stellar Champions League campaign.

The 19-year-old also represented his country in the FIFA World Cup last month and caught the eye in Morocco's spirited yet unfortunate involvement in the tournament.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc complimented the youngster by saying:

”Hakimi is a young, very dynamic outside defender, who has already played at the highest level for the Moroccan national team and Real Madrid.”

Hakimi will become Dortmund's sixth summer signing of the season following in the footsteps of Thomas Delaney, Marius Wolf, Abdou Diallo, Marwin Hitz and Eric Oelschlaegel as the "Black-and-Yellows" prepare for a better performance in the upcoming season.