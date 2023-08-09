Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos to offer Kylian Mbappe €160 million signing-on bonus; club not eyeing new right-back, and more - August 9, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad before the end of the transfer window. The La Liga giants have made a few additions this summer but remain linked with more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will reportedly offer Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe a signing on bonus of €160 million if he joins for free next summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not planning to sign a new right-back this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 9, 2023:

Los Blancos to offer Kylian Mbappe €160 million signing-on bonus

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are convinced that Kylian Mbappe would join Real Madrid on a Bosman move next summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward is heavily linked with a move away from Paris once again this summer. With his contract expiring in 2024 and the player reluctant to sign an extension, the Parisians are looking to cash in on him this summer.

However, Los Blancos remain the favourites to lap him up for free in 12 months. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that PSG reckon the La Liga giants would hand Mbappe €160 million if he joins them for free next summer.

“PSG won’t sell Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid this summer for significantly under €160m. That’s the amount the club believe Mbappe will pocket as a signing-on fee if he joins Real on a free transfer next summer,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“PSG are convinced a secret pre-deal is in place, which is why they believe Mbappe won’t engage in any contract extension talks. PSG have tried to offer a new deal with a specific clause still allowing him to leave next summer.”

Jacobs said that Mbappe is not part of the first team in Paris at the moment but added that the situation could change once the season starts.

“Mbappe continues to insist he just wants to stay in Paris and see out his contract (his legal right).

"Those close to the France international hope once the season starts, he will be picked for sporting reasons and tensions may ease; but Mbappe is currently not integrated with PSG’s main ‘A’ squad – the group the club consider to be part of their plans for the season ahead.”

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old but have failed to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos not eyeing new right-back

Dani Cavajal remains the first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will not sign a new right-back this summer, according to journalist Rodra.

Ancelotti opted for Dani Cavajal as his preferred choice for the position last season, while Lucaz Vazquez was his backup. However, with Carvajal displaying signs of regression in pre-season, Los Blancos were expected to invest in the position this year.

The Spaniard is also entering the final phase of his career, so a younger replacement could have been a tidy addition to the squad. However, Real Madrid are ready to keep faith in Carvajal for the upcoming season and reckon Vazquez could once again deputise if needed. Ancelotti can also call upon Nacho Fernandez to cover in the area.

Real Madrid eager to offload Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are eager to offload Andriy Lunin this summer, according to AS. The Ukrainian shotstopper is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos but is unlikely to be handed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants want to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free in a year.

There have been reports that the club’s coaching staff are not entirely convinced with the player at the moment. Lunin joined Real Madrid in 2018 but has failed to secure a permanent place in the starting XI.

The La Liga giants are reportedly holding out for €8 million to part ways with the 24-year-old. However, Lunin has no desire to leave this summer and wants to see out his contract instead.