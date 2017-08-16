Real Madrid transfer round-up: Alexis-Benzema swap deal in place, Ronaldo's ban helps Zidane and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 16 Aug 2017, 10:13 IST

Real Madrid have their eye on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal's superstar Alexis Sanchez has emerged as the shock transfer target for Real Madrid as they look set to miss out on AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

According to reports from Daily Star, Gunners are ready to let Alexis leave the club but will not sell him to their league rivals Manchester City, who reportedly will make a £60million move later this summer.

Arsene Wenger has made it clear that Alexis will not join Man City, however, Arsenal manager is open to doing a business with Real Madrid as he wants Karim Benzema in return.

PSG could play the spoil sport for Real Madrid as they are hopeful of signing Alexis this summer after meeting with the player and his agent earlier this week in Paris.

Ronaldo's ban means Bale is not leaving

Bale asked to forget about Man United move

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5-match ban for pushing the match referee during the Supercopa clash vs Barcelona has got Zinedine Zidane rattled who has even claimed of a conspiracy against his team.

Zidane said: "I am and we are very upset. I'm not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he'll not play for five games, makes you think that something isn't right. It's too long for him, you have to admit that it's a lot,"

However, Ronaldo's ban has led Zidane to reject all the possible bids for his other star winger Gareth Bale this summer, reports Don Balon.

Manchester United were hopeful of signing the Welshmen later this month but with Ronaldo's ban, Real and Zidane will not allow Bale to leave as it would leave them very short on options upfront.

Real are still trying to negotiate a deal for Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez to add to their attacking prowess.

Asensio's exit looms large

Arsenal want to trigger Asensio's release clause

Arsenal are ready to test Real Madrid's resolves by triggering Marco Asensio's £72million release clause, reports Diario Gol.

As reported by Sportskeeda yesterday, Asensio is looking to sort out his immediate future with Real Madrid and wants to know the club's stance over his new contract.

According to reports, Asensio's new release clause is expected to be around £130million which would end any speculation surrounding the player's exit.

Gunners are still unaware of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's future and are planning to bring in at least 2 new players before the end of this summer's transfer window.