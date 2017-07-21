Real Madrid transfer round-up: Mbappe off to Barcelona, Benzema to replace Sanchez and more

All the latest transfer rumours associated with La Liga side Real Madrid.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 21 Jul 2017, 02:05 IST

Could Mbappe be on his way to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid?

Barcelona have the funds to sign Real Madrid target Mbappe

Barcelona have faced very uncertain last 24 hours but there may still be some good news for the Catalan giants as Kylian Mbappe seems to be heading towards to Camp Nou, according to reports from Don Balon.

Reports claim that PSG's audacious €222million bid for Neymar will allow Barcelona to plug the holes in their squad and sign Marco Verratti as well as Mbappe this summer.

The news comes as a big blow to Real Madrid's hopes of signing the AS Monaco sensation after their recent €115million sale of Danilo and Alvaro Morata.

Mbappe's future continues to be an uncertain one as the 19-year-old could yet quit Monaco in favour of a transfer to the La Liga.

Benzema targetted as Sanchez's replacement

Will Benzema ever play in the Premier League?

Arsenal are linked with a transfer move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to the latest reports from Daily Star.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is getting wary of Sanchez's delay in committing his future with Arsenal and fears that Manchester City may already have won the battle to sign him this summer.

Olivier Giroud also has his heart set on a move to Everton which could leave Arsenal short on their forward options for the upcoming season.

Benzema could be sold by Real Madrid this summer in order to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo as the central striker with Kylian Mbappe operating from the left wing.

According to Daily Star, Arsenal will need to spend over €40 million to stand a chance of signing Benzema. At present, there is no other club in the race to sign the French striker.

Bale agrees a move in principle to Man United

The annual Bale to United news has made the headlines AGAIN

Gareth Bale has said yes to Manchester United in a reported €90million deal and will sign for the Red Devils next season if they maintain their Champions League status.

Express claims to have an exclusive from the Spanish club with Bale increasingly wanting to return to Premier League. Ever since his move to Bernabeu, Manchester United have shown an interest in the Welshman and are willing to break the bank for his arrival.

Despite getting linked this summer, Bale has made it clear that he will not be returning to England right now but the move is only inevitable with Ryan Giggs expected to play some part in convincing Bale to join United over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.