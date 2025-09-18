Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Preview
Espanyol are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have made a good start to their league campaign this season. The Catalan outfit edged Mallorca to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. Los Blancos defeated Marseille by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Espanyol and have won 38 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's six victories.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 27 matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga and have won each of their last 10 such games - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.
- Espanyol have lost 108 of their 178 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - the highest number of defeats suffered by one team against another in the history of the competition.
- Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 43 matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga and have scored a total of 115 goals in these games.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction
Real Madrid have been impressive under Xabi Alonso this season and will look to make the most of their strong start to their campaign. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.
Espanyol have punched above their weight this season but will be up against a powerful opponent on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes