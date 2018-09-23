Real Madrid will not go to the USA with LaLiga - Perez

Florentino Perez insists Real Madrid will not play a LaLiga fixture in the United States

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out the possibility of the club featuring in a LaLiga fixture in the United States.

LaLiga have already agreed to move one of this season's games across the Atlantic Ocean, with Girona's home fixture against Barcelona scheduled for January set to take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

It will be the league's first ever overseas match, but Perez has claimed Madrid will not follow in Barca's footsteps, insisting that - under his rule - Los Blancos will refuse any such proposal.

"We will not go to the United States," Perez told Madrid's general assembly on Sunday.

"I do not know to what interests it relates, but they are not to those of clubs nor of the fans. We refuse outright."

@SergioRamos reveals what he thinks the winners of the Champions League should receive! #EnElCorazónDeLaDecimotercera pic.twitter.com/TAg5fyRUYc — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 23, 2018

Perez also used the general assembly to discuss proposed developments at the Santiago Bernabeu which are forecast to cost up to €525million.

"Here we are going to decide the fate of the one that has to become the best stadium in the world," Perez said.

"It is expected that the works can begin in 2019 and will be for the improvement of comfort and accessibility.

"[Technology will be] one of the fundamental aspects of the project, in order to have a digital Santiago Bernabeu.

"In this stadium the myth and legend of Real Madrid has been forged, Santiago Bernabeu showed us the way. It will be the scenario that will mark the future of Madrid, the best in the world, to be recognised again as the best club of the century."