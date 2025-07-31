Real Salt Lake vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Real Salt Lake will face Atletico San Luis at America First Field on Saturday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side have been in fine form in their domestic assignments lately, and have begun the Leagues Cup in the same vein.

Claret and Cobalt locked horns with Club America in their tournament opener on Wednesday, playing out a 2-2 draw. They looked set to be headed toward maximum points but conceded a 97th-minute equalizer and had to settle for two points instead as they went on to win the penalty shootout.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, go off to a faltering start in their regional campaign, picking up where they left off domestically. They were thrashed 4-0 by Portland Timbers in game one on Wednesday, conceding all four of their opponents' shot attempts.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Liga MX standings with zero points and must pick up a positive result this weekend if they are to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Real Salt Lake vs Atletico San Luis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

RSL have had seven competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games, lost three and drawn the other.

San Luis are the only Mexican side to fail to score in the opening round of the Leagues Cup so far.

Neither side has won the Leagues Cup, with Salt Lake's best-ever finish coming back in 2019 when they appeared in the quarterfinals. ASL, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the group stages in each of the last two editions of the tournament.

Real Salt Lake vs Atletico San Luis

Claret and Cobalt are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won five of their last six matches. They have won five of their last six games at The RioT and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Atleti de San Luis, on the other hand, have lost their last three games on the trot, conceding nine goals in that period. They have failed to perform on the road all year and could lose this one.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-0 Atletico San Luis

Real Salt Lake vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

