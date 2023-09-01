Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids lock horns at the America First Field Stadium on Saturday (September 2) in the MLS as both sides look to return to winning ways.

Following back-to-back defeats, Salt Lake appear to have lost steam lately. Before that, the Claret and Cobalt were on a nine-game unbeaten run. That changed following a 3-0 vanquish against Houston Dynamo last week, followed by a 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers.

Salt Lake's consecutive defeats saw them drop to sixth in the Western Conference with 37 points from 26 games. However, things have been much worse for Colorado, who languish at the bottom of the standings with three wins and 19 points.

That last win came against FC Dallas, beating them 2-1 at home. Since then, the Rapids have seen consecutive draws followed by consecutive defeats, failing to score in all four outings.

Interspersed during this run are a pair of losses in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Colorado lost 2-1 to Nashville and 4-1 to Mexican side Toluca.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 clashes between the two sides before, with Salt Lake leading 25-15.

Salt Lake are unbeaten in four encounters with the Rapids

Colorado have beaten Salt Lake twice in 13 encounters: 5-0 in Septemebr 2020 and 2-1 in August 2021.

Salt Lake have lost their last four games across competitions, shipping in 12 goals and scoring twice.

Colorado have not scored in four MLS games

Having lost their last two MLS outings, Salt Lake could lose three in a row for the second time this season.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Although Salt Lake have an encouraging record against Colorado recently, neither team is in a good shape right now. Given their poor run of form, expect this one to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Salt Lake 1-1 Colorado

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes