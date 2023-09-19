Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Real Salt Lake host FC Dallas at the America First Field Stadium on Wednesday (September 20) in the MLS, looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

Following a long winless run, the Claret and Cobalt have lost three of their last four games to lose momentum in their campaign. Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers inflicted consecutive losses before Salt Lake recovered to beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 at home. Just days later, though, San Jose Earthquakes piled more misery on them with a 2-1 defeat.

With 40 points from 28 games, Pablo Mastroeni's side are sixth in the Western Conference, five places above Dallas, who have accrued five points fewer.

The Cows have emerged as one of the early favorites for the league title this season. After losing thrice in their opening 15 games, seven losses in their next 12 outings have punctured their momentum.

Nico Estevez's side won only thrice during this period, at home to St. Louis, Los Angeles FC and Austin. Since their last win, Dallas have failed to win in three games, with a 2-1 loss to St.Louis followed by consecutive draws to Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 clashes between the two sides, with Dallas winning 24 and losing 14.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last theee clashes with Salt Lake.

There has been just one draw between the two sides in five clashes.

Their last three meetings at Salt Lake's home has seen one win for Dallas and one for Salt Lake.

Dallas are winless in three games and have won once in seven MLS outings.

After going nine games without a defeat, Salt Lake have lost three of their last four.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both teams are struggling right now. While Dallas have a better record in the fixture recentlty, this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Salt Lake 1-1 Dallas

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes