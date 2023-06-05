Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7, 2023

Real Salt Lake entertain Los Angeles Galaxy at the America First Field in the US Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday (June 7).

Salt Lake overcame Colorado Rapids in the previous round, thanks to Jefferson Savarino's 30th-minute winner. Los Angeles, meanwhile, won 2-0 at local rivals Los Angeles FC 2-0, with quickfire goals early in the second half from Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig.

Salt Lake have never won the competition but finished runner-up to DC United in 2013. Los Angeles, meanwhile, won in 2001 and 2005 and inished runners-up in 2002 and 2006.

The two teams met in the MLS earlier this month at Salt Lake, with LA Galaxy winning 3-2. Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd scored two minutes apart to overturn a one-goal deficit. They have not played a game since. Salt Lake beat Austin 2-1 in the MLS on Sunday, thanks to Rubio Rubin's brace.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Western Conference rivals have met 56 times across competitions since 2005, with just one of the meetings taking place in the US Open Cup. LA lead 24-20.

LA won 1-0 at Salt Lake in the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition of the cup.

Salt Lake have not scored in three of their last four home games, while LA have not done so in six of their nine away games across competitions.

Salt Lake have lost just once at home against LA in five games, scoring at twice four times.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Salt Lake have lost twice in 12 games across competitions, with one of them coming against LA in the MLS earlier this month. They have struggled in recent home games, going winless in four and failing to score thrice.

LA, meanwhile, have been inconsistent this season, winning five times in their last 13 games. They have won their last two away games after going winless in seven. They have just one win in their last five away games against Salt Lake, who should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-1 LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salt Lake

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jefferson Savarino to score or assist any time - Yes

