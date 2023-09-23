Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

Real Salt Lake host Vancouver Whitecaps at the America First Field Stadium on Saturday (September 23) in the MLS, looking to recover from consecutive defeats.

After going nine games without a loss, Salt Lake have lost four of their next five. Consecutive defeats to Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers was followed by a 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids at the start of September. Since then, though, the Cobalt and Blue have lost twice more to the San Jose Earthquakes and Dallas.

This downturn in form has seen them drop to sixth in the Western Conference with 40 points from 29 games.

Vancouver, meanwhile, are only a point better off than Salt Lake but have played a game less. The Canadian team saw their four-game unbeaten run end following a 4-1 loss to Houston Dynamo on Thursday.

Goals from Hector Herrera, Griffin Dorsey, Ivan Franco and Ibrahim Aliyu ripped the Blue and Whites to shreds before an own goal from Erik Sviatchenko softened the blow a bit.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 clashes between the two sides, and the spoils are close: Vancouver have won 13 times and lost 12.

Salt Lake have won just one of their last four calshes with Vancouver, but it came in their most recent outing: 2-1 in February 2023.

Vancouver are winless on their last two visits to Salt Lake.

Salt Lake have lost their last two MLS games and four of their last five.

Vancounver have lost just one of their last five MLS games, but that defeat came in their most recent outing: a 4-1 loss to Houston Dynamo on September 20.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Salt Lake are in a rough patch of form right now. While Vancouver will be eager to pounce on their vulnerabilities, the Canadian side are coming off a huge defeat. Given their defensive fragilities, both teams will be keen to avoid another setback, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Salt Lake 1-1 Vancouver

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes