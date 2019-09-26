Real Wenger interview revealed after false Manchester United 'dream job' comments

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1.03K // 26 Sep 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho greets Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford.

Arsene Wenger did not describe managing Manchester United as a "dream job", the broadcaster of an interview with the former Arsenal boss has confirmed.

Frenchman Wenger was widely reported to have spoken about having an interest in taking charge at Old Trafford.

The quotes were attributed by various publications to an interview with broadcaster beIN SPORTS, for whom Wenger often appears as a pundit.

beIN SPORTS issued a response on Twitter, titled "What Arsene Wenger REALLY said about #MUFC...", and pointing to an interview Wenger gave earlier this month where he discussed United's slow start to the season.

In that interview, Wenger said: "When you see Man United there is potential there but they have not found a collective way, maybe because these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United altogether.

"You feel there's something coming out but it's not ready. When you watch them play, they are not candidates to fight for the championship.

"Will they emulate what [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, [David] Beckham did over the years? Personally I'm not convinced."

Also check out: Premier League Table La Liga Table Champions League Schedule