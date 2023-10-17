Rebordosa vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2023 

Braga visit the Estadio Monte de Azevido on Thursday (October 19) to face Rebordosa in the third round of the Taca de Portugal, looking to launch a fresh bid for their sixth title.

The Archbishops were beaten in the cup final last season, as Porto won 2-0 to deny them a second title in two years. Artur Jorge's side will look to renew their challenge in the competition with a big win, coming into the fixture in a rich vein of form.

Braga have won their last four games across competitions, three in the Primeira Liga and one against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League. Most recently, the Portuguese giants registered an incredible 2-1 comeback win over Rio Ave, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

Leonardo Acevedo's fifth-minute opener had the visitors on course for a shocker in Braga. Braga responded through Simon Banza in the 91st minute before Abdel Ruiz scored the winner five minutes later.

With 16 points from right games, Braga are fourth in the Portuguese top flight, behind leaders Sporting CP (22), Benfica (21) and Porto (19).

Meanwhile, Rebordosa are coming of an unbeaten run in the league. Plying their trade in the fourth division of Portuguese football, Arlindo Gomes' side have won twice and drawn four times in six games this season.

In the Taca de Portugal cup, the Porto outfit beat Lobao 2-1 in the first round before a 4-2 defeat of Tocha in the second.

Rebordosa vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two teams.

Rebordosa are unbeaten in eight games this season.

Braga have won their last four games across competitions.

Braga have scored seven goals in their last two away games: 4 vs Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga and 3 vs Union Berlin in the Champions League.

Rebordosa vs Braga Prediction

It's a clash of David and Goliath. Rebordosa ply their trade in the fourth division, while Braga are three-time winners of the competition. The Archbishops are in a great run of form, too, and should see off the minnows.

Prediction: Rebordosa 0-2 Braga

Rebordosa vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No