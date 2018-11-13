×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Recalled Alba denies Luis Enrique bust-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:53 IST
Alba cropped
Barcelona and Spain full-back Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba insists he has no issues with Luis Enrique despite being left out of the new Spain coach's first two squads. 

Luis Enrique was appointed Spain boss in July, but Alba had been a surprise omission for the 48-year-old's first four games in charge.

The Barcelona defender is back in favour for the concluding Nations League clash with Croatia and a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina, however, and has dismissed reports of a fallout with the coach, whom he worked under at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2017.

"It is always exciting to be selected for the national team, but this time even more so," Alba told a media conference.

"There are no problems whatsoever with Enrique. He helped me a lot at Barcelona and I do not know anyone who would say a bad word about him.

"I have never had any problems with him or his coaching. We know each other very well and this should benefit us both.

"He is a boss who has won many titles and has had a great career. The way he deals with players is very good.

"I am obviously very thankful for all the messages and support I have received, it is an exciting time for me and for the team."

Omnisport
NEWS
Alba doesn't understand Spain snub but denies Luis...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Alba wins Spain recall from Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Alba, Koke dropped as Luis Enrique names first Spain squad
RELATED STORY
Barcelona left back Jordi Alba back in Spain squad
RELATED STORY
Major Changes Luis Enrique Needs To Make 
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique will keep Spain playing the same way
RELATED STORY
New Spain boss Luis Enrique announces his first squad
RELATED STORY
Alba, Aspas respond to Spain slight with goals in Liga wins
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga-based talents that Luis Enrique might be...
RELATED STORY
Overlooked Alba is one of the world's best, says Ramos
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us