Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips fastest to 100 MLS goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips became the fastest to score 100 MLS goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed about 90 minutes due to lightning.

Wright-Phillips scored his 14th goal of the season in the second minute. He ran past the defense for a long through ball and rolled it through the legs of a defender and past goalkeeper David Ousted.

Wright-Phillips celebrated by taking off his red No. 99 jersey to unveil a custom No. 100 white jersey. He needed just 159 games to become the 11th player to reach the century mark.

New York (13-5-2) has won three straight games and six of its last seven. D.C. (3-9-5) lost for the first time at home this season.

UNION 3, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Cory Burke broke a tie in the 70th minute to help Philadelphia beat Houston.

Alejandro Bedoya tied it at 1 for Philadelphia (8-10-3) in the 34th minute, and Fabrice-Jean Picault added a penalty-kick goal in second-half stoppage time.

Houston's Mauro Manotas opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his career-high 11th goal. The Dynamo (7-7-6) lost for the first time in five games.

SOUNDERS 1, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored his first MLS goal in his first league start to help Seattle beat last-place San Jose.

Seattle (6-9-5) is unbeaten in its last five games. San Jose (2-12-6) has gone 11 games without a win, including three straight losses.

Ruidiaz chested down a pass from Cristian Roldan near the penalty area on a breakaway and one-touched a shot inside the far post in the 62nd minute.