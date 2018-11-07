×
Red Star hero Pavkov will struggle to sleep for 'two or three nights'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    07 Nov 2018, 06:13 IST
MilanPavkov - Cropped
Red Star Belgrade forward Milan Pavkov

Red Star Belgrade hero Milan Pavkov revealed he would struggle to sleep for "two or three nights" after firing the Serbian club to an upset win over Liverpool in the Champions League.

Pavkov scored a first-half brace as Red Star stunned Liverpool 2-0 in Belgrade to claim their first win – qualifiers excluded – in Europe's premier club competition since 1992.

The 24-year-old forward was thrilled with the success, which has suddenly boosted Red Star's chances in Group C, and said it would be tough to put behind him quickly.

"I was hoping for this. I said earlier that I'd like to score against Liverpool and it came true. I even scored twice," Pavkov told UEFA.com.

"Sleep? I won't. I can't sleep after some league games, let alone this one. Maybe not the next two or three nights.

"But I will have to sleep in the morning because we have an important game this weekend."

Red Star moved onto four points in a tight Group C, but are still bottom behind Napoli and Liverpool (six) and Paris Saint-Germain (five).

Defender Milos Degenek felt Jurgen Klopp's side underestimated Red Star Belgrade, revealing James Milner was taken aback by the atmosphere.

"We played well and managed to shut them out. Pavkov scored two beautiful goals, but all the boys played really well – now if only we could play like this every week," he said.

"I think Liverpool underestimated us and consequently paid for that mistake. I spoke with Milner in the tunnel and he told me he'd never experienced anything like the noise coming from above the tunnel.

"I believe we can repeat this against Napoli."

