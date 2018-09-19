Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Red Star holds Napoli to 0-0 draw in Champions League

Associated Press
News
41   //    19 Sep 2018, 02:35 IST
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade used a bit of luck to come away with a point against Napoli in its long-awaited return to the Champions League on Tuesday as it held the Italian club to a 0-0 draw.

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne hit the crossbar early on, Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan did well to stop an effort from Arkadiusz Milik, and defender Milan Rodic cleared an attempt from Napoli's Jose Callejon off the line midway through the second half.

In the other Group C game, Liverpool beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

Red Star was making its first appearance in the Champions League group stage, having last played in the European Cup group in 1991 as holders. The Serbian champion came through four qualifying rounds to reach the group stage.

Napoli was last season's Serie A runner-up.

