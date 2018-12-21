×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reed returns to FA to replace Ashworth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Dec 2018, 20:14 IST
Les Reed
New England technical director Les Reed

Les Reed is to return as the Football Association's (FA) technical director, replacing Dan Ashworth in the role.

Former Southampton vice-chairman Reed worked for England and the FA between 1986 and 1995 and again from 1998 until 2004, taking on the position he is now set to reprise for the final two years of his second spell.

The 66-year-old subsequently worked for Charlton Athletic and Fulham, joining the Saints in 2010 before leaving the club just last month.

Reed will begin his new role in February 2019, with Ashworth having departed in September to join Brighton and Hove Albion after six years at the FA in which he played an influential role in the successful appointment of England manager Gareth Southgate.

"I am honoured to be appointed as the FA's technical director at such an exciting time for the game in this country," Reed said.

"We are coming off the back of the most incredible year and I have nothing but respect for the outstanding work of Dan Ashworth and all the coaches and staff at St George's Park.

"The challenge will be to continue the progress that has been made and I hope I can bring my experience to help England teams continue on the right path.

"I am passionate about coaching, about helping English players to be the best they can be and also want to work closely with the clubs and leagues we have in this country. I cannot wait to get started."

Advertisement

FA chief executive Martin Glenn – who will leave his role at the end of the 2018-19 campaign – added of Reid: "His experience in the game is unrivalled so it is no surprise that he came through a thorough recruitment process as the outstanding candidate.

"As well as working across the England pathway and FA Education, it's important we continue to develop strong relationships with the wider game for the benefit of English football and Les will be well-placed to continue to strengthen those relationships."

After a year of unprecedented success at youth level in 2017, England's senior side reached the World Cup semi-finals and qualified for the 2019 Nations League Finals.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ashworth to leave FA for Brighton job
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham shut down Manchester United questions to...
RELATED STORY
5 club legends that fans would love to come back as managers
RELATED STORY
Struggling Southampton sack vice chairman Les Reed
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Dutchmen to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
English FA technical director leaves to join Brighton
RELATED STORY
6 Relatively cheaper options that can replace Aaron...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us