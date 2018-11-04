×
Referee right to book Gray after chairman tribute – Leicester boss Puel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:20 IST
gray-cropped
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray dedicates his goal to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City manager Claude Puel accepts referee Lee Probert was correct to book Demarai Gray for removing his shirt to reveal a "For Khun Vichai" message in tribute to the club's deceased chairman during Saturday's 1-0 win at Cardiff City.

Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium shortly after the draw with West Ham on Saturday October 27.

Tributes have poured in for Srivaddhanaprabha from across the footballing world and Leicester returned to action for the first time since the tragedy on Saturday, winning away to Cardiff.

Gray scored the solitary goal in the 55th minute and celebrated by taking off his shirt and revealing the message underneath, with official Lee Probert showing him a yellow card as a result.

Probert came in for significant criticism for a perceived lack of sympathy, but Puel insists he was just doing his job and had no other option but to book Gray.

"We played like professionals and it was important for the referee to be professional too," Puel told reporters.

"He knows the rules and it was important for Demarai to take this yellow card. It was the one time I accepted a yellow card from my player. It was very emotional."

Leicester travelled to Thailand after Saturday's match in order to attend Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral.

