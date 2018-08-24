Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Refereeing decisions leave Dyche bemused

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    24 Aug 2018, 03:52 IST
seandyche - cropped
Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche was left scratching his head at some of the refereeing decisions as Burnley were beaten 3-1 by Olympiacos in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Two goals from Konstantinos Fortounis and an Andreas Bouchalakis header in Piraeus on Thursday left the Clarets with a mountain to climb if they are to keep their European dream alive.

Chris Wood's 33rd-minute penalty offered some consolation, though, the New Zealand international giving Burnley a glimmer of hope with an important away goal.

Burnley manager Dyche was understandably disappointed at seeing his side lose for the second time in six days, but was equally frustrated by the performance of referee Slavko Vincic and the conduct of the Olympiacos bench.

The Greek side felt they should have had two penalties in the first half and surrounded the official at the break to press their case, something Dyche was not impressed with.

"After the incident where they tried for a penalty, which wasn't a penalty, I don't know how many people ran on the pitch and surrounded the referee and the linesman and the officials," the Clarets chief told a media conference, as quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph.

"All I keep getting told is respect the officials with your conduct around the referee.

"The scenes I saw at half-time from all and sundry around the referee on their side. They were waiting for the referee."

And Dyche believes the match changed after the restart, with Ben Gibson penalised for handling inside the penalty area on the hour – the central defender shown a second yellow card.

"You all saw the feel of the game was different in the second half. You're left scratching your head," he added.

"Then miraculously...when one of our players goes to block the ball, it hits his hip then his hand, that's deemed a professional handball and he's sent off!

"I feel for our fans, they've come a long way to see a balanced game and haven't seen that. Hopefully next week will be more even."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2017-18
Omnisport
NEWS
Pope injury looks serious – Dyche
RELATED STORY
Premier League remains 'bread and butter' despite...
RELATED STORY
Burnley pub renamed The Royal Dyche following European...
RELATED STORY
Pope to see specialist over dislocated shoulder as Brady...
RELATED STORY
Henry wants Bordeaux job, Wenger confirms
RELATED STORY
No passports required - Burnley's 51-year wait for...
RELATED STORY
Pope faces lay-off after surgery as Burnley apply for...
RELATED STORY
Burnley on course for Olympiacos in Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Poyet threatens to quit after Bordeaux sell Laborde
RELATED STORY
Wenger 'very sad' to leave Arsenal with Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT TOR LUD
0 - 1
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Ludogorets
FT ZEN MOL
3 - 1
 Zenit vs Molde
FT TRE AEK
1 - 1
 Trenčín vs AEK Larnaca
FT APO AST
1 - 0
 APOEL vs Astana
FT SUD CEL
1 - 1
 Sūduva vs Celtic
FT SHE QAR
1 - 0
 Sheriff vs Qarabağ
FT SIG SEV
0 - 1
 Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
FT SAR MAC
3 - 1
 Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
FT MAL MID
2 - 2
 Malmö FF vs Midtjylland
FT F-D CFR
2 - 0
 F91 Dudelange vs CFR Cluj
FT BAS APO
3 - 2
 Basel vs Apollon
FT ATA KOB
0 - 0
 Atalanta vs København
FT OLY BUR
3 - 1
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Burnley
FT OLI SPA
0 - 2
 Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
FT RAP FCS
3 - 1
 Rapid Wien vs FCSB
FT ZOR RB-
0 - 0
 Zorya vs RB Leipzig
FT PAR BES
1 - 1
 Partizan vs Beşiktaş
FT GEN BRO
5 - 2
 Genk vs Brøndby
FT ROS SHK
3 - 1
 Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FT RAN UFA
1 - 0
 Rangers vs Ufa
FT GEN BOR
0 - 0
 Gent vs Bordeaux
30 Aug AST APO 07:30 PM Astana vs APOEL
30 Aug UFA RAN 07:30 PM Ufa vs Rangers
30 Aug AEK TRE 09:00 PM AEK Larnaca vs Trenčín
30 Aug RB- ZOR 10:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Zorya
30 Aug KOB ATA 10:00 PM København vs Atalanta
30 Aug CFR F-D 10:30 PM CFR Cluj vs F91 Dudelange
30 Aug QAR SHE 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Sheriff
30 Aug LUD TOR 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Torpedo Kutaisi
30 Aug APO BAS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Basel
30 Aug MAC SAR 10:30 PM Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sarpsborg 08
30 Aug MOL ZEN 10:30 PM Molde vs Zenit
30 Aug MID MAL 10:45 PM Midtjylland vs Malmö FF
30 Aug BES PAR 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs Partizan
30 Aug SHK ROS 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Rosenborg
31 Aug SPA OLI 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Olimpija
31 Aug FCS RAP 12:00 AM FCSB vs Rapid Wien
31 Aug BRO GEN 12:00 AM Brøndby vs Genk
31 Aug BOR GEN 12:15 AM Bordeaux vs Gent
31 Aug BUR OLY 12:15 AM Burnley vs Olympiakos Piraeus
31 Aug CEL SUD 12:30 AM Celtic vs Sūduva
31 Aug SEV SIG 01:15 AM Sevilla vs Sigma Olomouc
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us