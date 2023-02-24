Reims vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

Reims host Toulouse at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

Les rouges et blancs drew for the third time in five games, as they were held to a goalless stalemate by Nice last time out. With 34 points in the bag from 24 games, Will Still's side are down in tenth place in the standings, sitting just above Toulouse, who've accrued two points fewer.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have also gone through the motions lately, losing twice in their last three league outings. That includes a 3-2 home loss to Marseille last weekend.

However, interspersed between this run was a 3-1 win over Reims in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. An own goal from Yehvan Diouf coupled with goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal and Fares Chaibi took the Violets into the next round. Jens Cajuste pulled a goal back for Reims late on in the game.

Reims vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have won only twice in 12 Ligue 1 games against Toulouse this century, a 17% win rate. Only against AS Monaco (13%) do Reims have a lower ratio among opponents they have faced at least ten times in the top flight.

Their last five games across competitions have taken place in Toulouse (including the most French Cup encounter on February 8). This will be their first clash in Reims since December 2018 in Ligue 1 (Toulouse won that game 1-0)

Reims are unbeaten in their last 16 league games, their longest run and best ongoing run in Europe's top five leagues.

Toulouse have scored in their last ten Ligue 1 games and haven't enjoyed a stronger goaslcoring run in the division since March-August 1986 (11).

Reims have won five of their last six Ligue 1 games at home and have as many league wins on home soil this season as they had in the entirety of last season (5).

Reims vs Toulouse Prediction

Reims haven't lost since September last year but have won only six times in 16 games during this run. Toulouse recently got the better of them in the domestic cup but could see more resistance, as Reims are at home.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Toulouse

Reims vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

