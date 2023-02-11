Reims vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Reims will host Troyes in Ligue 1 at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are tenth in the league table and riding an unbeaten streak of 14 games dating back to October. However, they have only won five games during this run and have drawn the rest.

Troyes, meanwhile, sit in 16th place, just one spot above the relegation zone. Just one point separates them from 17th-place Strasbourg, and they have not won in their last four games after starting 2023 with back-to-back wins.

Reims vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent competitive meetings between the two sides have been dominated by Troyes. They drew 2-2 with Reims in October, but before that, they’d beaten them in their last three matches dating back to May 2017.

Reims have still not lost a league game under 30-year old coach William Still, even avoiding defeat against Paris St. Germain recently. However, they suffered a loss to Toulouse in the Coupe de France this week.

Folarin Balogun’s hat-trick for Reims in their 4-2 win over Lorient on February 1 moved him to 14 goals this season. He's now Ligue 1’s top scorer, above the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Reims have drawn more games than any other Ligue 1 side this season, with 12 of their games ending with honours even, including five goalless draws.

Only three sides have won fewer games than Troyes, who have claimed four victories thus far this season. Unsurprisingly, all three of them are in the relegation zone.

Reims vs Troyes Prediction

Recent results between the two sides have tended to favour Troyes, but that could change here.

Reims have been on far better form, having not lost in their last 14 league games, and Folarin Balogun has been free-scoring in recent weeks.

More importantly, Reims don’t concede that many goals, having let in just seven in 12 games under William Still. It’s unlikely that this will be a high-scoring game, but it’s difficult to see any result other than a Reims win.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Troyes

Reims vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Reims’ last six league games).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun is Ligue 1’s top scorer right now and is due a goal after drawing a blank last weekend).

Poll : 0 votes