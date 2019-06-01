×
Reina offers condolences after tragic death of Reyes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    01 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST
jose antonio reyes - cropped
Former Spain international Jose Antonio Reyes

Pepe Reina has offered condolences to the family of his former Spain team-mate Jose Antonio Reyes, who died on Saturday.

Former Spain, Sevilla and Arsenal star Reyes was killed in a traffic accident at the age of just 35.

Tributes have been offered from across the footballing world since Sevilla confirmed the news of his passing just hours before the Champions League final in the Spanish capital, where Reyes spent five years as a player for Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

AC Milan goalkeeper Reina, a former team-mate of Reyes with Spain, described it as a "difficult day".

He told Omnisport in Madrid: "It is a sad day. It is something that you cannot expect - 35 years old. Suddenly, you find yourself in this situation.

"My condolences for the family, for his friends...it's just a difficult day.

"The experience of 2006 in Germany [at the World Cup] seems like it was yesterday, to be there with his wife and new-born son. Life is like this, and you have to enjoy it while you can."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez also expressed his sadness at the news.

"My condolences to the family. You cannot say too much. It is sad news for sure," he told reporters in Madrid.

There will be a moment's silence before kick-off of the Champions League final as a mark of respect for Reyes.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
