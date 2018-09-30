Relative unknown Walter Nyamilandu wins seat on FIFA Council

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Malawi soccer federation head Walter Nyamilandu was elected to the FIFA Council on Sunday, a surprising result that saw 2010 World Cup chief organizer Danny Jordaan of South Africa miss out again.

The 46-year-old Nyamilandu, a former international player for his southern Africa nation, beat Jordaan in a runoff at a Confederation of African Football meeting in Egypt.

A relative unknown in international soccer politics, Nyamilandu now joins as one of the seven African representatives on the world body's 37-member strategic panel headed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Infantino attended the CAF extraordinary general assembly meeting in Sharm El Sheikh and congratulated Nyamilandu on his victory.

The special election was needed after Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana resigned from the council in June after being accused of taking a prohibited cash gift of $65,000 in a bribery sting. He is under investigation by FIFA's ethics committee.

Jordaan and veteran Tanzanian soccer official Leodegar Tenga lost out. Tenga was eliminated in the first round of voting, which was led by Nyamilandu. Nyamilandu gained 35 votes to Jordaan's 18 in the runoff.

"It has always been my dream to serve at the top of football administration, which is FIFA," Nyamilandu told The Associated Press. "I am excited to be elected on the FIFA Council because it has always been my wish."

Two other candidates, Elvis Chetty of Seychelles and Nick Mwendwa of Kenya, withdrew before the election.

Of the three remaining, Nyamilandu was considered an outsider against the more experience Jordaan and Tenga, who are both members of the CAF executive committee. Jordaan was even endorsed by the southern African region as their preferred candidate ahead of Nyamilandu but that didn't deter the underdog.

Jordaan's reputation was largely built on his organization of South Africa's widely praised World Cup, but that hasn't translated into success in African elections. He previously lost in a vote for the then-FIFA executive committee in 2011 and withdrew from an election for a council place last year.

"I am very disappointed that I failed to win the election," Jordaan said. "I wish Nyamilandu the best of luck at the council."

Tenga said it was "unfortunate" he missed out "but we remain as a football family."

A defender who played for his country in the 1990s, Nyamilandu has been head of the Malawian federation since 2004 but has a fairly low profile outside Malawi.

But speculation grew in the buildup to the vote that he had gained support among Africa's member countries, reportedly with the backing of CAF president Ahmad.

In his speech to the congress, Ahmad also said Africa was backing Infantino for re-election as FIFA president next year.

"Thanks for the support because it means a lot to me," Infantino said when addressing the congress.