Relaxed Salah says shoulder 'much better' ahead of new season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
437   //    28 Jul 2018, 14:05 IST
Salah-cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah claimed he was fully fit and recovered from a shoulder injury as he looked ahead to the new season with Liverpool.

Salah, 26, returned to training at the end of last week after World Cup duty with Egypt and marked his first pre-season appearance for the Reds with a goal against Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

The forward had a remarkable first season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals and gaining wide recognition for his performances, success which was capped with the PFA Player of the Year award.

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer window as they look to challenge for the Premier League title and Salah is glad to be working with his new team-mates, having suffered an injury in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that hindered him in Russia.

"I am very happy to be back. I feel good and my shoulder is much better. I'm very happy to be back in the squad," he told Liverpool TV.

"Last year I had a great season – everyone, not just me. When people talk about myself, yes there is some pressure because it was a record [most goals in a 38-game Premier League season].

"We also have to improve [again] in the Champions League and finish in a better position in the Premier League.

"But it's not something I worry about, I just keep doing what I am doing. I am happy about what I am doing, so I just keep doing the same."

Liverpool continue their pre-season tour on Saturday when they face old foes Manchester United in Michigan.

Omnisport
NEWS
