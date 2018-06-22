Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Relegated Verona appoint World Cup winner Grosso

Verona have turned to World Cup winner Fabio Grosso following their relegation from Serie A, the former Bari coach replacing Fabio Pecchia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 00:47 IST
61
fabiogrosso - cropped
Verona coach Fabio Grosso

World Cup winner Fabio Grosso has been tasked with guiding Verona back to Serie A next season after agreeing a two-year contract with the Gialloblu.

Grosso – who scored the penalty that saw Italy crowned world champions in 2006 – makes the move having coached Bari in Serie B during 2017-18, the club finishing seventh.

They failed to get through the play-offs, though, despite a 2-2 draw with Cittadella, the latter progressing from the preliminary round due to a better league position.

That proved to be Grosso's last match in charge as the former Juventus youth coach moved north to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Verona endured a difficult campaign in the Italian top flight, finishing second bottom with 25 points from their 38 matches.

Grosso - who replaces Fabio Pecchia - will hope to revive their fortunes in 2018-19 and ensure their stay in the second tier is as brief as possible.

"Happy and proud to be the new head coach of Verona," he told the club's official website.

"I cannot wait to start this adventure. See you soon!"

