Relegation-threatened Athletic fires coach Eduardo Berizzo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
61   //    05 Dec 2018, 03:19 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Athletic Bilbao has fired coach Eduardo Berizzo after the team won only two of its first 15 matches this season.

The Basque Country club made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after a 3-0 loss at Levante in the Spanish league.

The result kept the Athletic winless in 13 league matches, inside the relegation zone. Its only league win was against Leganes in the first round.

Athletic's other win this season was 4-0 against Huesca in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey last Wednesday.

Berizzo, an Argentine coach who was in his first season, leaves the club in 18th place in the league standings with 11 points from 14 matches.

Athletic said Gaizka Garitano, who had been coaching the club's "B'' team, will take charge of the main squad.

Associated Press
NEWS
