Renard denies making Morocco demands

Morocco coach Herve Renard

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has denied reports he has a list of demands that need to be met if he is to remain in charge.

The Frenchman - who took over in 2016 - was at the helm as Morocco finished bottom of their World Cup group with just one point.

His contract runs until 2022 and newspaper reports in the past few days have suggested that he wants certain assurances before committing his long-term future to the Atlas Lions.

Renard, though, has taken to Twitter to pour cold water on those reports.

He wrote: "Contrary to what can be said in some media, I didn't have any meetings since the end of our World Cup. So, I didn't have to express any particular requirements for the future."

Morocco were denied a famous win over Spain in their final group game as a late VAR call helped the 2010 world champions secure a 2-2 draw.