Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Rennes and Maccabi Haifa will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Lille at the same venue in Ligue 1 last weekend. They went two goals down courtesy of goals from Leny Yoro and Biafide Diakite but late strikes from Lorenz Assignon and Ibrahim Salah ensured the spoils were shared.

Maccabi Haifa, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Maccabi Petah Tikva. Anas Mahamid scored a goal and provided an assist to inspire his side to victory.

The Greens booked their spot in the Europa League group stage following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Young Boys. Rennes qualified automatically courtesy of their fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Both sides have been grouped in Group F alongside Panathinaikos and Villarreal.

Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rennes have scored in 11 of their last 12 Europa League home games.

Maccabi Haifa are winless in their last six away games in the Europa League (five losses).

Rennes are unbeaten in five games they have played this season, with each of their last four games ending in a stalemate.

Maccabi Haifa have lost five of their six games against French opposition.

Lior Rafaelov has 21 goal contributions in his last 20 Europa League games (12 goals, eight assists).

Four of Rennes' five games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Rennes are the favorites to top this group and Bruno Genesio's side will be looking to start their continental sojourn on a winning note. They have made an unbeaten start to their domestic campaign, although a run of four successive draws suggests a lack of decisiveness in attack.

Maccabi Haifa, for their part, are partaking in the Europa League for the first time in a decade. The Israeli champions have the second-worst away record in Europa League history, having failed to win any of their last six games on the road.

We are backing that run to continue in a defeat to Rennes.

Prediction: Rennes 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rennes to score over 1.5 goals