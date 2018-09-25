Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Report: Berlusconi reaches deal to buy 3rd-division Monza

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:19 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi is reportedly getting back into football.

The Gazzetta dello Sport says Berlusconi's family holding company Fininvest has reached a deal to purchase Serie C club Monza in a deal worth between 2.5 and 3 million euros ($3-3.5 million)

The 81-year-old Berlusconi, a three-time Italian premier, last year sold AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium for $800 million. U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management then took over control of Milan two months ago after the Chinese owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan.

The Gazzetta says the Monza deal should be signed by the end of the month.

Former Milan vice president Adriano Galliani is slated to be Monza's CEO.

Berlusconi and Fininvest did not immediately comment.

Monza is located just outside Milan.

