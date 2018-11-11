Reports: Arsenal consider making move for Manchester United midfielder

Unai Emery reportedly wants to reunite with Juan Mata

What’s the Story?

Arsenal have undergone a fruitful transition with Unai Emery at the helm, winning seven of their 11 Premier League matches this season. According to a report from Talk Sport, they are considering making a move for Manchester United’s Juan Mata, who will be out of contract in the coming summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Mata joined United from Chelsea in January 2014 for a then club-record transfer fee. Since then, he has become one of the most prolific players for United and has developed to become a fan-favourite as well.

He has scored three goals so far in this season and has become an instrumental part of the team in Jose Mourinho’s third season in charge.

The heart of the Matter…

There are two different perspectives to this particular transfer story.

Firstly, Mata and Unai Emery have had previous experience of working together during the player’s time at Valencia. He was an integral member of the side and earned a lot of plaudits before completing his transfer to Chelsea in 2011.

Currently, Emery has completely transformed Arsenal’s style of play. Accordingly, Mata could be slotted right into that team, courtesy the creative acumen that the Spaniard brings to the fore. He would also improve the depth of the squad and will instil much-needed experience in its attacking ranks.

On the other hand, however, the player finally has found a stable role for himself since Mourinho took over at United. For the better part of the last two seasons, Mata was a squad player who hardly appeared in important matches. Now, the Red Devils crave for his level-headedness and set-piece abilities in the marquee fixtures. He was extremely crucial in United’s swashbuckling comebacks against Newcastle United and Juventus recently.

At Turin, his free-kick from outside the box was the point of initiation of the club’s greatest European night for a long time. Mourinho might not want to lose a player of Mata's skill and experience despite the obvious differences between the pair during their short stint together at Chelsea.

Rumor Rating/Probability: 4/10

The United manager would be keen to extend Mata’s stay at Old Trafford as his recent contributions for the club have been noteworthy. Moreover, Mata himself admires the club and its fans, which further strengthens the fact that he would want a contract extension too.

The club needs to act faster as Arsenal would most probably be closely following the negotiations before arguably making a serious move for the 30-year-old.

What’s Next?

Manchester United are due to face cross-town rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Mata's returns in the encounter might very well play a crucial role in determining his future at the club.