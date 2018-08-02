Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.71K // 02 Aug 2018, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho is not going to like this

What's the rumour?

With just days to go before the end of the Premier League transfer window, Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has already been extremely vocal with his disapproval over United's business, or lack thereof, in the transfer window.

Now, according to latest reports from Mundo Deportivo (via The Daily Mail), Mourinho might have bigger problems on his hand, as Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for United superstar, Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Former Barcelona star, Eric Abidal, was recently installed as the club's new director of football and is believed to kick-start his new role at the club with a huge marquee signing. Abidal also holds a good relationship with Pogba, thereby giving the Catalan club a slight advantage over other suitors.

Further, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have offered the superstar to Barcelona in January, but no move was made due to the financial challenges of luring Pogba away from United.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were being heavily linked with a move for Antoine Griezmann, but a deal for him fell through after the Frenchman committed his future to Atletico Madrid. Having saved up on that money, the aforementioned reports claims that Barcelona actually have the wherewithal to actually launch a move for Pogba.

Paul Pogba won the World Cup with France this summer

The 25-year-old is one of the best footballers in the world and is yet to unlock his full potential. His ability to control play, score goals from a variety of spots on the pitch, and his extremely accurate passing could make Pogba a fine successor to Andres Iniesta in Barcelona's famed midfield.

Meanwhile, Pogba is also said to be disillusioned at United under Mourinho, and the report claims that he could jump at the opportunity to leave United for the second time.

Video: Pogba season review

Rumour Probability/Rating: 3/10

While Barcelona can probably afford it, the timing makes it seem highly unlikely. Pogba wouldn't just cost a fortune - expected to be at least twice the £89 million that United paid for him - but will also need replacing at Old Trafford.

With not long to go before the end of the transfer window, Manchester United will find it almost impossible to find and sign a suitable replacement, causing the probability of this move happening to dip really low.

What's next?

Pogba is expected to remain a Manchester United player this upcoming season and will help them in their pursuit for silverware - something that completely eluded them last season. Further, the arrival of Fred is bound to liberate Pogba, allowing him to play a more attacking role for the Red Devils.