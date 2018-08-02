Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
3.71K   //    02 Aug 2018, 17:56 IST

Jose
Jose Mourinho is not going to like this

What's the rumour?

With just days to go before the end of the Premier League transfer window, Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has already been extremely vocal with his disapproval over United's business, or lack thereof, in the transfer window.

Now, according to latest reports from Mundo Deportivo (via The Daily Mail), Mourinho might have bigger problems on his hand, as Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for United superstar, Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Former Barcelona star, Eric Abidal, was recently installed as the club's new director of football and is believed to kick-start his new role at the club with a huge marquee signing. Abidal also holds a good relationship with Pogba, thereby giving the Catalan club a slight advantage over other suitors.

Further, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have offered the superstar to Barcelona in January, but no move was made due to the financial challenges of luring Pogba away from United.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were being heavily linked with a move for Antoine Griezmann, but a deal for him fell through after the Frenchman committed his future to Atletico Madrid. Having saved up on that money, the aforementioned reports claims that Barcelona actually have the wherewithal to actually launch a move for Pogba.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Paul Pogba won the World Cup with France this summer

The 25-year-old is one of the best footballers in the world and is yet to unlock his full potential. His ability to control play, score goals from a variety of spots on the pitch, and his extremely accurate passing could make Pogba a fine successor to Andres Iniesta in Barcelona's famed midfield.

Meanwhile, Pogba is also said to be disillusioned at United under Mourinho, and the report claims that he could jump at the opportunity to leave United for the second time.

Video: Pogba season review

Rumour Probability/Rating: 3/10

While Barcelona can probably afford it, the timing makes it seem highly unlikely. Pogba wouldn't just cost a fortune - expected to be at least twice the £89 million that United paid for him - but will also need replacing at Old Trafford.

With not long to go before the end of the transfer window, Manchester United will find it almost impossible to find and sign a suitable replacement, causing the probability of this move happening to dip really low.

What's next?

Pogba is expected to remain a Manchester United player this upcoming season and will help them in their pursuit for silverware - something that completely eluded them last season. Further, the arrival of Fred is bound to liberate Pogba, allowing him to play a more attacking role for the Red Devils.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Reports: Lionel Messi urge Barcelona to sign €150M...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare a £35m bid for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona accelerate...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
6 youngsters who became successful after leaving...
RELATED STORY
Premier League giants ready to offer €100 million to...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us