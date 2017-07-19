Reports: Chelsea edge closer to €84m signing of Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are willing to sell to fund their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Antonio Conte could finally find his replacement for Diego Costa

What's the story?

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is on the verge of leaving the club for Chelsea, according to multiple reports in the Spanish, Italian and British press. The Spanish striker has long been a favourite of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with the two clubs yet to agree on a fee, separated only by a few million euros at the moment, with Madrid holding out for a £75m (€84.9m) fee. Chelsea are likely to acquiesce to Real Madrid's demands, since they are desperate for a central striker.

One source telling me Morata to Chelsea is "done." I think that's premature but it is getting close #cfc https://t.co/OK5q8a63v0 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 19, 2017

Morata is ready to accept Chelsea. Waiting for total agreement btw Chelsea and Real Madrid... ?? #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2017

Chelsea missed out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, with Manchester United winning the signature of the Belgian striker. Diego Costa has already confirmed that Antonio Conte does not have the Spanish-Brazilian striker in his plans, with a move to Atletico Madrid being mooted. Thus, the Blues have set their sights on Morata's signature.

The heart of the matter

AC Milan were previously in line for Morata's signature, but the high-spending Serie-A giants have made Andrea Bellotti their #1 target after being encouraged in their pursuit for the Italian striker.

Chelsea are thus favourites for Morata's signature, with the player himself willing to move to the Premier League, and accept a relatively modest salary in the hopes of being a first-choice striker and boosting his chances of appearing for Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while also reuniting with former boss Antonio Conte.

Real Madrid are willing to sell Alvaro Morata and Danilo (to Manchester City), hoping that the funds raised from the sale of both players can raise the funds to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Danilo is close to Manchester City! Agreement with Real Madrid for €30M + €5M add ons, 5 years contract for the RB. ?? #transfers #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2017

Author's Take

Chelsea may be slightly overpaying for Alvaro Morata here - but Real Madrid know that the Blues are desperate to sell - what with their woes with Diego Costa and Antonio Conte's keenness to work with a striker he signed for Juventus before leaving. Morata would be a great tactical striker to dovetail with Eden Hazard, and not the goalscoring machine that Diego Costa is. Conte's system is in need of further evolution, especially since he's never had a great record in the UEFA Champions League - and Morata may be the ideal striker for that, if not in the short term - then at least in the long term.