Reports: Chelsea keen on signing former Liverpool star

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.10K   //    31 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST

Chelsea are reportedly interested in AC Milan winger, Suso
Chelsea are reportedly interested in AC Milan winger, Suso

What’s the rumour?

Chelsea have been reportedly chasing a winger for a long time as Willian and Pedro are highly inconsistent. The Blues have been linked with several stars in the last one year but nothing has ever materialized.

Reports in Tutto Mercato Web now suggest that they are chasing AC Milan winger, Suso. The former Liverpool winger's current deal expires only in 2022 but it has a €38 million release clause and the Blues are looking to activate it as per the report in TMW.

In case you didn’t know...

Suso was a highly rated youngster during his days at Liverpool. However, he failed to make an impression at the club with the first team and was loaned out to Almería for the 2013/14 season.

His impressive performance caught AC Milan's eye and they made a move for him in January 2015, initially signing him on a pre-contract. His deal at Liverpool was expiring in the summer of 2015 and to avoid losing him on a free transfer, Liverpool and Milan agreed a €1.3 million deal and he joined the Rossoneri straight away.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are looking to activate Suso's €38 million release clause according to TMW. The Blues do face some competition as the Italian publication claim that Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the Spaniard.

The 24-year-old has 4 years left on his current deal at San Siro and is negotiating a new contract. However, with the release clause very low compared to the prices that players go for in the market these days, Milan face an uphill task of keeping him.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Tutto Mercato Web have got some rumours right in the past and with Chelsea actually looking for a winger, this might be true. Moreover, Sarri has seen him closely during his time at Napoli and must be the main person behind this move.

Video

What’s next?

Milan have enough time to get him tied to a new contract with an increased release clause. However, if Chelsea or Atletico make a move for him now, and agree a deal with the players, it's going to be very difficult for Milan to keep him.

Premier League 2018-19
