Reports: Chelsea set to make £35 million-rated midfielder their first signing

Chelsea are set to confirm their first signing this month.

Antonio Conte is preparing to overhaul his squad

What’s the story?

Chelsea are close to agreeing a £35 million deal for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, reports the Sun. The clubs have reportedly agreed a fee for the player and the deal will be made official by the end of this month after the pending medical.

Bakayoko, who is believed to be the centrepiece of Antonio Conte’s £250m squad overhaul, is being brought in to help Chelsea sustain a challenge domestically whilst also concentrating on the Champions League.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea’s midfield pair for next season?

Bakayoko, who joined the club from Rennes in 2014, played an instrumental role in Monaco usurping rivals Paris-Saint Germain for the Ligue 1 title as well as their impressive run in the Champions League, that saw them reach the semi-finals only to bow out to Juventus.

The dynamic midfielder made over 50 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions and is one of the fittest players in their squad.

Conte, meanwhile, has been unhappy with Chelsea’s transfer business so far in the window but it seems like things are finally falling into place with the Blues closing in on a number of targets including the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro.

Bakayoko is another player who has been identified as a prime target for the club this summer as they look to prepare for the dual demands of next season.

The heart of the matter

Bakayoko to Chelsea has been doing the rounds for quite some time now and it is clear that Conte has identified him as the ideal candidate to partner N’Golo Kante in midfield for the upcoming season. The signing could also mean Nemanja Matic being shown the door, with rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

The deal is in its final stages and will reportedly be made official after Chelsea’s official kit launch on July 1st. Bakayoko was previously linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City but it seems like the player has made a decision on his future.

What’s next?

Chelsea will enter negotiations to agree personal terms with the player in the coming weeks and will look to try and wrap up a deal for the Frenchman before the beginning of next month as the Blues prepare for their pre-season friendlies.

Author’s take

It seems like Chelsea have finally gotten their man and the news comes as no surprise given the fact that they were in pursuit of the midfielder throughout the transfer window. Bakayoko and Kante would form a formidable pairing in midfield, making Chelsea even stronger than they were this past season.