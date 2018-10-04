Reports: Jose Mourinho faces the sack if Manchester United losses against Newcastle

Jose Mourinho could be sacked next week.

What's the story?

The Sun reports that the Old Trafford hierarchy is frustrated by United's poor run of form and the manager, Jose Mourinho could be on his way out of Manchester United if he loses against Newcastle United in the weekend.

Ed Woodward and the board has backed the manager so far, but it's believed that they have now run out of patience with the Portuguese and cannot give him any more chances to prove himself worthy of being a Manchester United manager.

In case you didn't know

Mourinho came to Manchester United in 2016 after previously being sacked at Chelsea in 2015, the season after he won the Premier League title with the Blues.

Before being appointed as the manager of United, Jose won the Champions League with Porto, the Seria A title and another Champions League with Inter Milan, a La Liga crown with Real Madrid and three times Premier League winner with Chelsea.

Apart from that, he has won several other cup competitions and individual accolades as well.

Mourinho is in his third season with Manchester United where he has won a Europa League, a league cup and the Community Shield in the process. Last season his team finished second in the league to Manchester City and lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho took the responsibility of United after David Moyes, and Louis Van Gaal failed to bring any substantial success at Old Trafford. Mourinho was a serial winner wherever he has managed which instilled a belief within the fans of him being the man to bring back glory days at the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite finishing sixth in the league, his first season was a success where he won the Europa League, the League Cup, and the Community Shield. His second season is usually the one where he wins the big ones, but at Manchester United, he failed to win any trophy in his second season and finished second in the league.

Things started heating up before the beginning of the third season with the manager showing the frustration of not getting the players he wanted and falling out with Paul Pogba time and again in front of the media.

It created a negative environment around Old Trafford, and the recent performances have been anything but poor with United languishing at tenth place in the league and already knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Rumor Rating - 6/10

The situation at Old Trafford is not good for Jose Mourinho with the fans wanting to see the back of him as soon as possible. But, it's still difficult to believe that the United board will sack the manager this early in the season with not many options available at the moment.

What's next

From the look of things, Jose Mourinho has already lost the dressing room, and the sack looks inevitable.

But firing a manager this early in the season might not be a wise choice, and the board will hope that Mourinho can still turn this situation around and at least provide some direction and stability to the squad.