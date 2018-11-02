Reports: Liverpool's summer signing already prepared to leave in January

Liverpool boss at the verge of losing one of his best players?

What's the story?

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Liverpool's summer signing Fabinho is already prepared to leave the club in January for a potential loan move to Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian had a slow start to life in Anfield after his summer move from AS Monaco. However, his individual displays during recent games suggest that he is finally building the trust of the Reds' manager.

Still, it may be that Fabinho is tempted to leave for PSG who are showing interest for a player who is considered 'boring' in Merseyside, according to the mentioned-source.

In case you didn't know…

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder came to Liverpool during the last transfer window and has an existing contract with the Reds until the summer of 2023. However, it is being speculated that the defensive-minded midfielder is prepared to return to France after just five months on Merseyside.

Since arriving in Liverpool, the Brazilian has just six appearances for the Reds this season across all competitions. On the other hand, PSG are interested in signing the player and are willing to offer him an improved wage packet too.

The heart of the matter

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and James Milner all competition for places, it's fair to say that Fabinho has not settled as seamlessly as expected.

Liverpool fans will be shocked if Fabinho leaves for PSG - even on a temporary basis. He has the potential to quickly establish himself as a long-term midfield mainstay at Liverpool and is highly-rated across Europe, so loaning him out would not prove beneficia

Rumour probability: 4/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough to believe the story. The recent games show that Klopp would be using Fabinho more frequently, turning him into an important player in his first-team plans. It looks highly unlikely that the Brazilian will be prepared to switch clubs if he given the role he longs for at Anfield.

Video

What’s next?

Liverpool will continue to pressurise Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race, after their unbeatable start to the Premier League season. On the other hand though, the January transfer window will provide clearer answers on Fabinho's future and whether this is just speculation or PSG will manage to convince him to return to France so soon after leaving in a big-money move.