×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Liverpool's summer signing already prepared to leave in January

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
755   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:59 IST

Liverpool boss at the verge of losing one of his best players?
Liverpool boss at the verge of losing one of his best players?

What's the story?

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Liverpool's summer signing Fabinho is already prepared to leave the club in January for a potential loan move to Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian had a slow start to life in Anfield after his summer move from AS Monaco. However, his individual displays during recent games suggest that he is finally building the trust of the Reds' manager.

Still, it may be that Fabinho is tempted to leave for PSG who are showing interest for a player who is considered 'boring' in Merseyside, according to the mentioned-source.

In case you didn't know…

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder came to Liverpool during the last transfer window and has an existing contract with the Reds until the summer of 2023. However, it is being speculated that the defensive-minded midfielder is prepared to return to France after just five months on Merseyside.

Since arriving in Liverpool, the Brazilian has just six appearances for the Reds this season across all competitions. On the other hand, PSG are interested in signing the player and are willing to offer him an improved wage packet too.

The heart of the matter

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and James Milner all competition for places, it's fair to say that Fabinho has not settled as seamlessly as expected.

Liverpool fans will be shocked if Fabinho leaves for PSG - even on a temporary basis. He has the potential to quickly establish himself as a long-term midfield mainstay at Liverpool and is highly-rated across Europe, so loaning him out would not prove beneficia

Rumour probability: 4/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough to believe the story. The recent games show that Klopp would be using Fabinho more frequently, turning him into an important player in his first-team plans. It looks highly unlikely that the Brazilian will be prepared to switch clubs if he given the role he longs for at Anfield.

Video

What’s next?

Liverpool will continue to pressurise Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race, after their unbeatable start to the Premier League season. On the other hand though, the January transfer window will provide clearer answers on Fabinho's future and whether this is just speculation or PSG will manage to convince him to return to France so soon after leaving in a big-money move.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Fabinho EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Liverpool make contact with PSG star 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Alexis Sanchez eyeing a move to European giants...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to news of Adrien Rabiot's possible move to...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool aiming to land PSG star player on free transfer
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will qualify for the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us