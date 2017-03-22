Reports: Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona superstar

What’s the story?

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba according to reports in Manchester Evening News. According to a source close to the player, the 28-year-old is an admirer of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and is open to making a switch to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Also, with Luke Shaw struggling for form and fitness, Mourinho is keen to add some much-needed quality to the left-back position and he sees Alba as the perfect player for his system at Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know...

Future Manchester United star?

Jordi Alba has been a key member of the Barcelona squad for the last 4 years, but recently, the pacy full-back has been left out of crucial games such as Barcelona’s La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid and the incredible comeback win against PSG.

There have been claims in the Spanish media that part of the decision to change the system has been a concern over Alba's form, and the former Valencia man has found himself linked with a move away from the Spanish champions in recent weeks.

The Spaniard even revealed that he felt frustrated with the lack of confidence in him at Barcelona:

"I feel the total confidence of the boss here [in the Spain camp], which for me is a compliment and something that fills me with confidence. It's something I'm not having at Barcelona and that I'd maybe like to have," Alba told Movistar+.

The heart of the matter

With Luis Enrique set to leave at the end of the season, Alba is reportedly waiting to discover who the new Barcelona manager is before making his decision. The left-back has a contract until 2020 and would command a fee of around £25 million.

Manchester United might face tough competition from rivals Manchester City as they are also said to be interested in signing a top-quality left-back before the start of next season.

What’s next?

Manchester United have shown that they are not afraid to spend big money in the transfer window and this summer, we might see the Red Devils make some marquee signings once again.

Jordi Alba will definitely add an extra dimension to the Manchester United squad and Jose Mourinho will be determined to beat Pep Guardiola and sign the left-back if he is interested in making a move to the Premier League.

Author’s take

Jordi Alba is one of the top left-backs in the world and has the experience of playing at the very top level. If the Spaniard does indeed intend to move, Jose Mourinho and Manchester United should do everything in their power to sign the pacy 28-year-old.

