Reports: Real Madrid and Manchester United set to battle it out for Dutch wonder kid

Ameya Vaidya 19 // 25 Sep 2018, 14:17 IST

Manchester United and Real Madrid are the latest entrants in the race to sign Ajax's Frenkie de Jong

What's the rumour?

According to De Telegraaf, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the latest entrants in the race to sign Ajax's Frenkie de Jong. Real Madrid are ready to pay €80m for the Dutch wonder kid according to latest reports.

In spite of de Jong favouring a move to the Nou Camp, the latest entry of Manchester United and Real Madrid has certainly spiced up the speculation regarding the future of the player.

In case you didn't know...

De Jong has been subject to a lot of rumours and speculations in this summer transfer window.

Barcelona are still firm favourites to obtain his signature in January, having sent a scout to watch his performance in the first match of Ajax in the Champions League group stage.

Despite Barcelona's interest, Ajax have managed to convince him to stay till January at least. It will be a tough task for them to retain their star youngster with top elite clubs in Europe eyeing for his signature.

The heart of the matter

De Jong is an emerging talented midfielder in the Netherlands. He had a good previous season for his current club Ajax which has attracted the attention of top clubs in Europe.

He is comfortable in possession, has the ability to switch play from one wing to the other and is a great dribbler.

De Jong also likes to join the attack, has the ability to thread a ball which will penetrate the opposition's defense and is quite adept at shooting from distance.

Hence, De Jong might prove to be a good acquisition for both Real Madrid and Manchester United in January.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Real Madrid have possibly identified De Jong as the heir of Luka Modric and hence want to buy the player in order to groom him into a Galactico.

Their already strong midfield would also be strengthened due to his arrival. Manchester United, too are looking to strengthen their midfield which is quite inconsistent at present.

What's next?

It will be an interesting January transfer window for De Jong with clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester looking to offer him lucrative contracts.