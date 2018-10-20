Reports: Real Madrid make stunning decision on Julen Lopetegui's future at Bernabeu

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.58K // 20 Oct 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have decided to sack Julen Lopetegui in the next 24 hours, according to reports in beIN SPORT. The Spanish giants have decided to part ways with the manager following a poor run of form.

ريال مدريد قد يعلن هذه الليلة او غدا اقالة لوبيتيغي — جمال جبالي (@DjamelBein) October 20, 2018

The tweet sent out by beIN's Jamal Jabali read: “Real Madrid may announce the sacking of Lopetegui tonight or tomorrow”. The journalist believes that the home defeat to Levante was the final nail in the coffin.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid appointed Julen Lopetegui just before the World Cup when he was still the manager of Spain. The 52-year-old was immediately sacked by RFEF as he went behind their back to agree a deal with Los Blancos.

The 13-time Champions League winners were shocked by Zinedine Zidane earlier in the summer when he decided to step down from his position at the club. The Frenchman has taken a year off now and is being linked with Manchester United and Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid's disappointing start to the season has its first toll. The Bernabeu side have reportedly decided to part ways with their manager, Julen Lopetegui.

The manager has not been able to inspire his side and they are currently sitting 5th in the table with 3 losses and 2 draws in their first 9 games of the season. They have scored just 1 goal in the last 6 games and had failed to score in 465+ minutes – breaking the club's record for the longest duration without a goal.

Rumour probability: 8/10

BeIN SPORTS are very reliable when it comes to Real Madrid news and rumours. They have been one of the first to break several reports, including the one about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club.

Video

What’s next?

Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Bernabeu. The Italian manager is a free agent after he was sacked by Chelsea in the summer.