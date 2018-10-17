×
Rested Fellaini should be fit for Manchester United, says Martinez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Oct 2018, 13:02 IST
marouane fellaini - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini missed Belgium's friendly against Netherlands on Tuesday, but Roberto Martinez says he should be fit for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea.

United have endured a tough start to the season, with manager Jose Mourinho under pressure at Old Trafford, although Fellaini's introduction from the bench was key in a priceless 3-2 home win over Newcastle United.

Mourinho's men face a trip to his former side Chelsea on Saturday, but fears that Fellaini might miss that game have been eased by national team coach Martinez.

Although the midfielder was not ready to face Netherlands as Belgium drew 1-1, he is expected to make this weekend's Premier League fixture.

"[Fellaini] should be fine - it's just he wasn't 100 per cent," Martinez said. "He's got an important game at the weekend and this wasn't the game to use players who weren't 100 per cent.

"We expect he should be fine in the next couple of days."

Fellaini has made eight league appearances so far this season, starting four times, since signing a new contract with United ahead of the new campaign.

