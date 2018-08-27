Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reus reaches 100 goals as Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
45   //    27 Aug 2018, 00:12 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal to seal a 4-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over Leipzig on Sunday.

The Germany forward ran onto Jadon Sancho's throughball and fired inside the far post in injury time as new coach Lucien Favre enjoyed a winning start to the league campaign after falling behind to an early goal.

Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the visitors a great start after Dortmund failed to clear the ball in the first minute. Kevin Kampl eluded two defenders to send it back in, where Yussuf Poulsen set up the French forward to score.

The home side needed 20 minutes to reply, Marcel Schmelzer sending in a cross for Mahmoud Dahoud to head in after some lax Leipzig defending.

Roman Buerki produced a brilliant save to deny Augustin minutes later, and then Dortmund shocked the visitors with two goals before the break.

Marcel Sabitzer deflected Reus' free kick into his own net, and Axel Witsel scored spectacularly on his league debut after Peter Gulacsi saved Thomas Delaney's initial effort.

Belgian midfielder Witsel also scored in the cup on his Dortmund debut.

Earlier, Mainz substitute Anthony Ujah scored late to beat visiting Stuttgart 1-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
