New luck index reveals the 'unluckiest' team of Premier League 2017/18 season

What's the story?

According to a new research project called ESPN Luck Index, Liverpool have emerged as the unluckiest side of last season. Due to wrongly disallowed goals or erroneous decisions on penalties and red cards, the Reds were denied a staggering 12 points.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp's side finished 4th in the league ladder with 75 points, despite notching 84 goals past oppositions. Shock defeats and a handful of substandard displays led to their nemesis.

The heart of the matter

In this world of big data, new statistics are constantly being used and invented for the favor of sport.

This project, designed and carried out by ESPN, Intel and experts at the University of Bath, also stated that Manchester United were the luckiest side on the contrary side, as they gained six points from decisions that worked in their favor.

"The ESPN Luck Index powered by Intel analysed more than 150 incidents throughout the season, and used data ranging from recent form and team strength to game state and home advantage," explained Thomas Curran, assistant professor at the University of Bath.

This research implies that Liverpool would have finished 2nd, 10 points behind the champions, whereas the Red Devils would have ended their season at 4th place.

Also to mention, Brighton would have finished 9th in their return to the PL, while Stoke City would still be in the top division!

"The results demonstrate the impact and importance of refereeing decisions on a game," former Premier League referee Peter Walton added.

Although the Reds were denied of a few goals in the season, they fairly impressed with their 'heavy metal' style of play.

What's next?

Jurgen Klopp's troops begin their league campaign on Sunday at home to West Ham United. Hopefully this time around, the luck factor stays by their side!

Also, with such contrasting differences unearthed after this research, should the Premier League not install VAR for the forthcoming season?