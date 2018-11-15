×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ribery apologises for reporter altercation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    15 Nov 2018, 19:10 IST
Franck Ribery
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery has apologised after he was involved in an altercation with a reporter following Bayern Munich's Bundesliga loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern were beaten 3-2 last Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, despite twice leading through goals scored by former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski.

Reports emerged after the game that Ribery had "pushed" and "slapped" journalist Patrick Guillou, who highlighted errors by the former France winger in his appearance on beIN SPORTS.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed an incident occurred and Ribery has now issued a public apology after meeting Guillou.

"I've had an appointment with Patrick Guillou and it was good that he came to Munich," Ribery said in a video posted on Bayern's official website.

"We talked together for a long time and about what happened after the match in Dortmund.

"Of course, what I did was wrong. After the match, I was very emotional.

"I said 'sorry' to Patrick and his family yesterday. And I hope that we can leave this behind – that's why this meeting was important for him and for me."

Bayern are seven points behind Bundesliga leaders Dortmund following their Klassiker loss, which was sealed by a Paco Alcacer strike.

The defeat increased the pressure on under-fire coach Niko Kovac, who replaced Jupp Heynckes for the 2018-19 season and came under scrutiny in October after a run of four games without a win.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern confirm Ribery 'altercation' with reporter
RELATED STORY
Ribery says emotional goodbye to Vidal
RELATED STORY
'Good person' Ribery was proud of France's World Cup win...
RELATED STORY
Injured Ribery to miss Bayern's clash with AEK
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Franck Ribery and Arjen...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 5...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Paco Alcacer nets the winner in season's first Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us