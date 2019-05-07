×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ribery could return to Bayern after concluding playing career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    07 May 2019, 19:36 IST
franckribery-cropped
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery intends to continue playing for "another year or two" and has left the door open for a return to Bayern Munich afterwards.

Bayern confirmed on Sunday the former France international will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Ribery indicated he would be open to coming back to the Allianz Arena in a non-playing role.

The 36-year-old said he has options on the table but stopped short of confirming his next destination as he prepares to bring his 12-year spell with the Bavarian giants to an end.

"I do not know what I'm going to do next season," Ribery, who has been linked with Al Sadd and Western Sydney Wanderers, told a news conference.

"There are a few options. Maybe I'll play another year or two. After that, I will come back to Munich. We feel very comfortable here. We have a nice house, everyone knows me here."

Asked about a possible return to the club, he replied: "Perhaps. We talked about it. But we have time, a lot can happen in two years.

"The most important thing is that I'm at home in Munich."

Ribery will become the only player to win the Bundesliga nine times if Bayern beat RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Advertisement

He pinpointed the treble-winning 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes as a highlight of his time with the club.

Ribery said: "2013 was the best for us and for the fans. That was a dream.

"Everyone knows that I had a lot of good coaches, but one person was very important: Jupp Heynckes."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
After a decade of service, the famous Robbery at Bayern Munich has come to an end
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bayern confirm Ribery exit
RELATED STORY
Tolisso, Ribery back in Bayern training
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich news: Franck Ribery 'disgusted' he lost 2013 Ballon d'Or to Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ribery future up in the air, says Bayern CEO Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Neuer back in Bayern team after thumb injury
RELATED STORY
Neuer set to return for injury-hit Bayern
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the long run
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac wary of further Bundesliga title twists
RELATED STORY
Kovac satisfied with Bayern win as Hannover's Doll rues Jonathas red
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us